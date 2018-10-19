High fryers in for new national award

High-frying chippy Knights in Pontefract is in contention for another major award having made it to the semi-final of a national competition.

The shop on Horsefair was entered into the best newcomer category of the 2019 National Fish and Chip Awards and is one of 10 now shortlisted.

The shop is no stranger to success having won the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) Fish & Chip Quality Award earlier this year.

Judges will now make unannounced mystery dining visits to determine the top three newcomers and the eventual winner will be crowned in January.