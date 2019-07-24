Highways England issues driver advice for heatwave as temperatures set to hit 35°C in Wakefield

Following a Met Office prediction of a heatwave across much of the UK this week, Highways England is offering advice to drivers on how to prepare.

Forecasts show temperatures are expected to continue to climb, and could reach record-breaking levels by tomorrow (Thursday) with the mercury rising to 35°C in Wakefield.

And more thunderstorms are predicted for tomorrow night from 7pm.

With the news of more hot weather to come, Highways England have issued a number of steps drivers can take to deal with the hot conditions.

They advise:

Take a bottle of water with you before setting out to ensure you stay hydrated;

Plan and leave plenty of time for journeys;

Check the weather forecast for your destination;

Check travel conditions before setting out and, where it is safe to do so, during journeys;

Ensure you and your cars are fit for the journey.

Highways England resilience manager Helen Cook said: “Safety is our top priority and we want all drivers to safely reach their destinations during the expected heatwave. I would urge people to prepare for their journey by stocking up on water, checking their vehicles and assessing travel conditions before they set off.”

Further advice and information can be found on the Met Office website here.

