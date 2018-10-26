Historic mill receives £80,000 cash boost to help make improvements

An £80,000 cash boost will be used to make improvements at Castleford’s Queen’s Mill.

The cash, granted by not-for-profit group, Waste Recycling Environmental (WREN), will be used to refurbish the exterior of the wooden overhang on the river side of Queen’s Mill, which gives essential access to the two main areas of the building.

It will also provide new windows and heating in the Island Gallery wing, as well as insulation to the roof, to make the building more energy efficient.

Alison Drake, chairman of Castleford Heritage Trust, which owns and runs Queen’s Mill, said: “This project will provide a real boost to the people of Castleford. It’s fantastic that WREN has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to this new programme of refurbishment taking shape over the next six months.

“We are particularly pleased to be able to refurbish the overhang on the outside of the building, as this features in so many images of the mill, it needs to look its best.”

Penny Horne, WREN’s grant manager for Yorkshire, says: “We’re delighted to be supporting the project and pleased our funding will make such a difference.”

Formerly known as Allinson’s Mill, it was once thought to be the largest stone-grinding mill in the world.

According to experts, there has been a working mill on the site dating back to Roman times. The mill only ceased operating in 2010, after which it was eventually taken on by Castleford Heritage Trust and turned into a tourist attraction.