'Homegrown' bands are bringing a live music scene to Pontefract

Bands are doing it for themselves and creating their own live music scene in Pontefract.

The best of local talent say they are fed up with their bands being ignored so decide to take matters into their own hands.

The first 'Homegrown cream of the crop' headliners, Allusinlove.

And they are starting with the first free 'Homegrown Cream of the crop' event this week at the Tap and Barrel.

Henry Smith, Tap and Barrel brewer and musician, said: “I go to a lot of gigs in Leeds and thought it’d be cooler if we brought the shindig to Pontefract.

“It’s a non profit event which was always a priority. We just want everyone to come down and have a good time.

“My band, Silkstone, Drift are a new band and everyone keeps my ignoring my emails about shows.

"Putting our own gigs on seemed like the only way to get out there.

“There’s a lot of good young bands about at the moment so bringing them all together to create our scene is good for Ponte and good for the bands.

"There’ll be more ‘Homegrown’ events popping up at other independent local venues in the future.”

The pub will welcome the talents of powerful neo-pyschedelia band, The Astrids and Bad Bug, a dark, five piece fuzz band, followed by the grungy talents of Silkstone Drift and headlining the night are home town stars, Allusinlove.

Henry hopes this event will become a solid platform for local musicians in the area to perform closer to home.

The 'Homegrown Cream of the crop' will take place on Thursday, October 24 at 7.30pm.