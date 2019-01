Stickeys Honey is looking for suitable sites to home 100 new honey bee colonies.

The bees are self-sufficient, but need space to thrive.

Suitable sites will have space for 10 colonies, should be accessible by road, and be out of the way of the public.

Sites in the Wakefield, Leeds, Pontefract and Castleford areas will be considered.

Anyone with any ideas should contact Chris Holmes on 07917 716950.

To find out more about Stickeys Honey and where their markets are help, click here.