Hourly forecast for Wakefield as yellow weather warning issued

The Met Office has warned of a risk of flooding in the Wakefield district after a yellow weather warning was issued.

The weather warning is in place until midnight, and warns of a risk of flooding to homes and businesses across Yorkshire.

In the event of floods, the Met Office warns, there is a small chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services, and driving conditions will become difficult.

Motorists should expect some road closures, and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

Chief Meteorologist for the Met Office Paul Gundersen said: “After a day of significant rainfall yesterday, England and Wales will continue to see continued rain as the front moves further north with heavy and potentially thundery showers developing in the south through the afternoon.

"The development of weather conditions leading to thunderstorms and intense rainfall can happen extremely quickly, creating a challenge for forecasters. We have been able to indicate the likelihood of further spells of heavy rainfall for the rest of the week, but the exact details will remain uncertain until nearer the events.

"Severe weather warnings are in place and there is still the possibility of surface water flooding and disruption. We will update warnings accordingly, but we urge people to continue to check the forecast and the app for updates during this period.”

What is the forecast for today?

It's been a wet week so far, and today's light rain will continue until 2pm, with highs of 14°C.

A break in the rain is expected between 3pm and 5pm, though the weather will remain overcast, with some mist and fog on higher grounds.

As evening arrives, the rain will return, with a high chance of precipitation after 6pm. The Met office warns of a "cloudy and wet start with persistent rain".

Heavy rain will begin at around 9pm, and is expected to continue into the early hours. Temperatures will drop as low as 10°C.

The forecast for tomorrow reads: "Some morning brightness, especially across eastern areas, with rain across the Pennines.

"Heavy perhaps thundery showers developing across most areas during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 14 °C."

The weather will turn drier for Friday and Saturday, with bright and sunny spells, with a chance of showers.

