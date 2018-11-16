How does your garden grow? Children enjoy planting daffodils

Pupils from a Wakefield primary school have been getting green-fingered by planting 50 daffodil bulbs in the school grounds.

Children at Mackie Hill Junior and Infant School enjoyed planting the bulbs, which were donated by homebuilder, Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire.

Jayne Elliott, headteacher at Mackie Hill Junior and Infant School, says: “It’s great to see a company like Taylor Wimpey think about the wider community while they are building in the local area, and leave something beautiful behind that will last for years to come.

“We all loved getting to work with our spades and can’t wait to see the results.”