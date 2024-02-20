Hundreds attend pro-Palestine march led by children across Wakefield city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Palestine Action members held their first march in Wakefield to support Palestinians and call for a ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday.

​Led by children from across the district, the march started on Dewsbury Road before heading along Westgate, Inns Road, Kirkgate and The Springs to Wood Street before finishing at the town hall.

​There, a rally took place with speeches by group members and poems and stories shared by children.

Hundreds gathered to share their support for Palestine and a ceasefire.

​A spokesperson for Wakefield Palestine Action, said: “The march exceeded our expectations as we had organised it at very short notice.

​"About 700 people attended, it was a very mixed group all ages, ethnicities and lots of children.”