Hundreds expected for National Vintage Tractor Run

More than 500 vehicles are expected to for a tractor event this month, with entries expected to travel from as far as Cornwall.

The National Vintage Tractor Run is to be held on Sunday, April 21, with the district’s roads expected to be full of classic agricultural vehicles.

The run will start at Water Tower Field on the A628 Ackworth Road, and will head around the area passing through Walton, Sharlston Common, Featherstone and Pontefract. Joanne Bulmer, of the Priory Rose Vintage Group said: “This is a one off event that the group has been given the chance to host.

“The founder of the event takes the run to one different county every year to raise money for charity, and this year it is coming to West Yorkshire.”

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance will receive the proceeds of the event, and the charity’s helicopter is expected to land at Farmer Copley’s on Easter Sunday.