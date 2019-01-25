Hundreds of cans dumped at side of Castleford railway track

A huge pile of cans was dumped at the side of railway lines in Castleford.

The waste was flytipped on land off Whistler Drive, near to Glass Houghton’s railway station.

Toni Briens, who works in the area, said: “I spotted different colours when I was walking by. I looked over and I was horrified with what I found.

“I imagine it was what was left after some New Year’s Eve party. We had the same thing last year.

“My main concern is about safety on the railway. If there was heavy rain it could end up a landslide running down onto the tracks.”

Wakefield Council said it looked into the issue and one of its teams had since cleared the mess.

The most recent figures – which were released last year and refer to 2017 – showed that 4,000 reports of flytipping were made to the council.

The local authority was forced to clear up white goods, furniture and waste from all over the district at a cost of £200,000 to the taxpayer.

The Castleford Central and Glass Houghton ward was one of the most frequently flytipped.

Dumping household, industrial and commercial waste illegally carries a fine of up to £50,000 or unlimited if the case goes to crown court.