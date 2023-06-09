Steve Johnson, of Outwood, has been a part owner of the multi-award winning Tops Fitness and Rehabilitation in his town for over 20 years.

The two-time bodybuilding World Champion is one of the most successful bodybuilders in the UK, winning a lifetime achievement award for his impact on the fitness industry at the National Fitness Awards in 2016 for his work and contributions.

During lockdown, Steve suffered a serious nerve injury that took 18 months to recover from, before he could have surgery on his neck.

Wakefield bodybuilder and personal trainer, Steve Johnson, has proven his doctors wrong by returning to competition and winning first Place at the NABBA Britain Masters 55.

At the beginning of 2023, the fitness fanatic gave himself a challenge to get back in shape. And in the last month, he has competed in three shows.

Steve, 58, said: “This year I have taken on the challenge to get ready for a show to prove the surgeon wrong, after he said I would never rebuild muscle tissue again due to long term nerve damage after undergoing spinal surgery.

"I have always maintained a positive mindset which has been my best weapon against this injury. It destroyed the left hand side of my upper body and the nerve pain was crazy! I lost all strength in my left side and along with it a lot of muscle.

"At the beginning of 2023 and with the backing from my wife, I started to do some competition prep and the results amazed me. Since then, I have gone on to win the NABBA North East Masters 55 Class and then unexpectedly the Overall show on May 13, which qualified me for the British Finals.

The bodybuilder went under spinal surgery after suffering from a severe nerve injury during the pandemic.

"The following day I won the FITX Masters 50 class in Manchester, and recently, I completed my return with the NABBA Masters 55 Britain title.”

The personal trainer has also qualified for the World Championships and the Nabba Universe competition, which Arnold Schwarzenegger famously won four times, at the end of the year.

But Steve is in two minds about whether he is going to continue to compete.

"I have yet to decide on whether or not I am going to carry on as I have done everything I wanted to with this comeback,” he added.

Steve had to rebuild a lot of his muscle and get back into the bodybuilding physique after surgery.

"I am now going to concentrate on my coaching for the time being. But it just goes to show that with the right mindset you can achieve anything.”