IN PICTURES: Explore Pontefract's incredible entertainment space which has hosted music legends

Look inside South Kirby’s Production Park, a vast live entertainment facility that has hosted stars like Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones.

The facility, in Langthwaite, was built in a former Wakefield mining community in 2015 and continues to be used by some of the world’s biggest performers including Beyoncé, the Arctic Monkeys and even Hugh Jackman.

Production Park continues to expand, with the opening of brand new modern creative hub, XPLOR, in January of this year, which is dedicated to evolving the live production, entertainment, arts and creative industries within the region.

The newly opened creative space within the park allows for an additional capacity for much larger productions as well as creating various jobs within the area.

Jim Farmery, director of external affairs, Production Park, said: "Production Park is a curated community dedicated to live experience and entertainment – one that’s been evolving steadily over the last decade as the industry has grown.

"What this new, higher spec facility enables is additional capacity for more ambitious, arena-scale productions.

"With this comes increased employment in the area and added economic benefit as a lot of these shows will subsequently start their tour in our region.”

Production Park is renowned internationally as Europe’s largest purpose-built rehearsal studio.

Alongside XPLOR, the studio is also supported by world-class facilities including on-site accommodation for crew and artistes, smaller studios, production office space, dining facilities and well equipped green rooms.

Jim added: "The latest development of the campus also includes research and development facilities under our innovation arm, XPLOR, enabling us to work collaboratively with clients and partners to solve problems, take creative ideas further and drive the industry forward.

"Part of this includes training in virtual production and immersive technologies, working with West Yorkshire Combined Authority to focus on upskilling and supporting talent in our region specifically."

Langthwaite could be also soon be home to another creative space soon, with a bid for a £51m centre of excellence for the creative industries, next to Production Park, being made to Wakefield Council.

Earlier this month, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) meeting heard that the potential creative industries project could bring new jobs and investment to the area.

A decision on the bid is expected in August.

1 . Internationally reknown The park is Europe’s largest purpose-built rehearsal studio for large scale arena concert tours. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Langthwaite Industrial Estate The incredible live entertainment space is hidden away in South Kirby. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Production Park Production Park on the Langthwaite Industrial Estate in South Kirkby. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . XPLOR The park opened up their brand new vast creative hub, XPLOR, earlier this year. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales