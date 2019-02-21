IN PICTURES: The guests at world's best crime-writing festival

Here's who will be lining up. Tickets can be booked now - Weekend Rover: £236, Friday Rover: £93, Saturday Rover: £105. Box office: 01423 562 303, or book online harrogate internationalfestivals.com Individual event tickets will go on sale on Tuesday April 9 at 10am.

1. Cool capers King of Scandi-noir Jo Nesbo will be talking about his much-anticipated new Harry Hole thriller, Knife.

2. Crime writing fan Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be in conversation with best-selling author and fellow Scot Val McDermid

3. Hot seat Best-selling writer Mari Hannah is this year's festival programming chairman

4. Big hit The writer behind BBC1s The Bodyguard, Jed Mercurio, also stars

