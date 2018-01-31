'Inadequate' Wakefield school put in special measures by Ofsted

A Wakefield school has been placed in special measures by the education watchdog.

Crigglestone Mackie Hill Junior and Infant School, on Painthorpe Lane, was judged to be "inadequate" after Ofsted inspectors found leadership was weak, classes did not have permanent teachers and expectations of pupils were "too low".

Pupils at the school - which was rated "good" at its last inspection in 2013 - were given too little guidance and disadvantaged children were being left behind.

In its report Ofsted said: "Leadership over time has not been strong enough and capacity to bring about improvement quickly is weak.

"The school’s performance, relative to the national picture, has fallen for three consecutive years.

"Leaders have been unable to secure teachers, so that a number of classes have not had a permanent teacher for some time. Subject leaders have been unable to provide effective support to teachers to help them improve.

"Although children in the early years achieve well, pupils do not continue to make good progress as they move through the school.

"Teachers’ expectations of what pupils can do are too low.

"Teachers give pupils too little guidance on how to improve their work and do not deal quickly enough with misunderstandings.

"As a result, some pupils develop gaps in their knowledge and understanding. Middle-prior-attaining pupils and the least able, in particular, do not achieve as well as they should.

"Disadvantaged pupils and those who have special educational needs (SEN) and/or disabilities are not making the rapid progress they need to in order to catch up with other pupils nationally or achieve well."

But the report said well planned teaching in early years helps children "get off to a good start" and "the teaching of phonics is effective and the proportion of pupils achieving the expected standard in the Year 1 phonics check is above national figures".

The report also said: "Pupils like the school and their teachers. They say that they feel safe in school and know whom to go to get help if they are unhappy."

The Express has approached the school for comment.