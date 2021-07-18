Incident at Pugneys Country Park - first pictures from the scene

Emergency Services at Pugneys Country Park

About 13 emergency service vehicles are at the scene and specialist teams in boats were searching the water earlier today.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also at the scene and left just before 2.30pm.

West Yorkshire Police have yet to comment about the incident but said they would release a statement later this afternoon.

An area has been taped off close t6o the beacg area.

The rest of the country park remains open.