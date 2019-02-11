Indian restaurant in Leeds fined for having overflowing bins

A balti house has been prosecuted for environmental health offences after leaving rubbish lying on the floor.

Leeds City Council first received complaints about waste disposal at Tingley Balti House on Lowry Road in Tingley in March 2018.

Officers visited the Bengali restaurant and takeaway when it was closed and found overflowing bins and bagged waste on the floor. A trade waste contractor later confirmed that there had been no missed collections at the business.

A Section 47 notice was later served on the balti house requiring them to store waste correctly and increase their bin collections, but the takeaway's owners did not respond to contact attempts.

In May a further visit was made to the premises and no improvement in waste management was found. The condition of the bin storage area was worse than during the previous inspection.

A fixed penalty notice was then issued for failure to comply with the Section 47 notice. By June, this had not been paid and a further reminder letter was sent to the balti house which was also ignored.

The business was then summoned to court on February 6 and charged with breaches of the Environmental Protection Act.

The owners or representatives did not attend the hearing and the verdict was proved in absence.

Tingley Balti House was fined £400 and ordered to pay £640 in costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

A follow-up inspection has established that the takeaway is now complying with the notice and correctly managing waste disposal.