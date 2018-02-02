‘Inspirational’ fan response as Leeds United ‘inundated’ with crest designs

Leeds United said it has been “inundated” with new club crest ideas after offering fans the opportunity to send in their own designs.

The response from supporters has been “incredible and inspirational,” said the club.

On Monday, United asked fans to send in their own ideas for a new crest. Their submissions will be used to draw up of a shortlist of potential designs, with supporters then getting the chance to vote for their favourite.

All the designs from fans sent to the YEP have been forwarded on to the club for consideration.

A club spokesman said: “The response from the supporters since we reopened the consultation process has been incredible and inspirational, we are confident we will be able to deliver some options that’s the fans will enjoy deliberating over.

“We would like to thank the YEP for their contribution.”

The club opened up the offer to fans after their strong reaction to a crest initially unveiled for next season, which featured the Leeds salute.

Meanwhile, fans have sent the YEP more than 50 new designs.

