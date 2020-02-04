Investigation after protected bird shot dead with air rifle in Wakefield

Police have launched an investigation after a protected peregrine falcon was found dead in Wakefield.

The bird was found in Horbury on Friday, January 31, and is believed to have been shot with an air rifle.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police are now working with the RSPCA to identify those responsible for the incident.

Peregrine falcons are a Schedule 1 listed species of The Wildlife and Countryside Act, which means it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly disturb an active nest.

There are currently around 1,500 breeding pairs of peregrine falcons in the UK.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 13200059791.

"Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 of Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."