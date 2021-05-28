Investigation into Wakefield ambulance crash during a call out

The ambulance crashed on Doncaster Road (library pic)

The incident happened on Saturday morning when the ambulance was in collision with a car on Doncaster Road, near to the relief road.

There was damage to the ambulance but those involved suffered only minor injuries.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "The ambulance was travelling to an emergency at the time of the collision.

"We deployed emergency resources to the scene and also dispatched another crew to the original emergency call.

“All those involved in the collision were checked over at hospital and discharged with minor injuries.