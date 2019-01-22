Is city centre pub's future hanging in the balance?

The future of a Wakfield city centre pub looks uncertain months after work was stopped on the building.

Work was started last year on altering The Wakey Tavern on Lower Warrengate after plans were passed to create a roof-top terrace and even create a fish 'n' chip shop on the premises.

But work was stopped about three months ago and it has remained untouched since.

An agent working on behalf of the applicant, listed as Authentic Ales, says a holding group for the company had recently gone into administration which would explain why no further progress on the site has been made.

The Express has attempted to contact Authentic Ales for details.