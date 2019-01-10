'It's called a bus lane for a reason' - readers slam call to let school-run parents use bus lanes

A new campaign calling for parents taking their children to school to be allowed to use bus lanes to skip traffic queues has been slammed by you, our readers.

On reading the news, readers took to our Facebook page to air their views and anger at the call, which was sure to stir up resentment among other drivers who face similar pressures on their time.

Currently, only buses, taxis, motorbikes and bicycles are allowed to use bus lanes during their hours of operation.

But LeaseCar’s Gareth Roberts believes that letting school run cars share the lanes would make life easier for hard-pressed parents trying to get their children to school on time and allow families to spend more quality time together at home, saying that busy mums and dads "just don't have time to be sat in traffic on the way to school."

Here's what you said:

Eric Johnson: "I take the bus to work and it’s bad enough now. So no."

Kyrah Foley: "No. My son sets off at 7am to get to school for 8.30am on the bus. Half the reason there is so much traffic in the first place is that people won't walk or get their kids to take the bus and many parents are already self entitled in the first place thinking that they can park wherever they please and that traffic laws don't apply to them."

Gillian Evans said: "It's like Briggate around Ryhill School and they all live within walking distance. I can understand the odd person dropping off/picking up en-route to work, but not as much as there is. Mine walked there and back....winter and summer."

Debbie ONeill: "I'm a parent who takes and picks her kids up it's cheaper than the bus when you have three, but why should I use a bus lane? Such a stupid idea. I will sit in traffic like everyone else."

Liz Whitmore: "No! What about those of us with jobs to get to? Either leave home earlier or get the kids to (shock horror) walk!"

Jane Ruddock Durham: "A lot of them could walk to school be good for the kids as well good start to their day."

Paul Fixter: "And how exactly is this going to be managed and policed?"

Matthew Upton: "Change the times of starting schools a bit later so everyone going to work can get to work then they start on the roads."

Richard Porter: " No no no. Why should they get special treatment? It would be totally unpoliceable."

Vanessa Ramsden: Little: "Er, NO. Get them to walk or catch the bus or bike like we did when I went to school."

Michael Harrison: "Yes, let’s jam the bus lanes up so buses are stuck in traffic, thus making the people on them late! Bus lanes were created so buses could flow quicker. It’s defeating the object if they become open for use by anyone."

Ali Goddard: "Oh yes because it's so important they are on time isn't it? I can say this because I do drop a child at school by car - but I do it at 7.30am. before heading off to travel all over Yorkshire for work. It's called organisation."

Bob King: "Why should they be considered more important than people trying to get to work?"

Rayhannah Louise Hanson: "No! Some live within walking distance, how about giving their little darling a bit of exercise and walk them to school."

Frank Mitchell: "Better still, put the children on the bus, let them use the bus lane on the bus."

Do you have a different view or agree?