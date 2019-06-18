Jam at Wakefield’s Great Get Together this Saturday, in memory of MP Jo Cox

Grand Central Rail is inviting local acoustic musicians or spoken-word artists to go and jam at its Grand Get Together at Wakefield Kirkgate Station on Saturday (June 22).

The event is part of the third Great Get Together weekend, inspired by MP Jo Cox, who was killed in 2016.

The Grand Central Grand Get Together will take place from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday - you are invited to take and share your own food, buy food from the station cafe, Tastebuds, on the day, mingle and make new friends or just sit and enjoy the music.

Chief operating officer Sean English said: “Community is at the heart of what we do, so it was natural to want to be involved in this.

“It’s great for us to support the work Kim and the Jo Cox Foundation are doing as well as encouraging people from the local area to come and say hello and see what we do here.”

The Great Get Together was the brainchild of Jo’s sister Kim Leadbeater, ambassador of the Jo Cox Foundation, who set up the event as a way to bring communities together and celebrate all that unites us.

Thousands of events take part every year, on the weekend of her birthday.

Contact admin@grandcentralrail.com if you are interested in performing on the day.