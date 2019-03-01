Jane McDonald supports new Wakefield Hospice campaign

Wakefield Hospice is inviting people to get involved in its new campaign which encourages supporters to share a meal with friends in exchange for a donation.

The Taste of Home campaign, which is being supported by singing star Jane McDonald, asks people to host a dinner party, coffee morning or afternoon tea to help raise funds for the hospice.

It's part of a wider initiative running during March to raise funds and awareness of hospice care nationally. Wakefield Hospice is one of over 70 across the UK supporting the Open Up Hospice Care campaign.

Wakefield Hospice supporter Jane McDonald said: "I love the idea of getting together with friends and loved ones to raise money for an amazing cause. Eat, drink and have fun

everyone."

Hospice care aims to provide support to every family facing a life-limiting or terminal condition, whoever they are and wherever they need it.

This campaign will help ensure that people are aware of hospice care and that more people can access the expert and compassionate support it provides.

To support the Taste of Home Campaign contact the fundraising office on 01924 331401 to request a fundraising pack or visit www.wakefieldhospice.org.

The hospice is hosting its own Taste of Home event on Thursday, March 21 at The Quarry Tapas and Bottlery with a ‘Taste of Tapas’. Tickets for the event are £25 and

includes a three course sharing tapas menu with entertainment from a Michael Buble tribute.

For tickets and further information contact the fundraising office on 01924 331401.