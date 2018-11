The carrier is introducing a new charter flight to the German city of Nuremberg - home to one of Europe's best Christmas markets - as well as trips to Copenhagen, Cologne and Vienna, which also have stunning festive markets. During the Christmas market season there will also be twice-weekly scheduled services to Budapest, Krakow and Prague.

Jet2 will fly twice-weekly services during the Christmas markets season to the most popular destinations ofBudapest,KrakowandPrague

Jet2 are running a two-night trip toCopenhagendeparting on Friday December 6, 2019

New York, is the city that never sleeps, especially not over Christmas.''Jet2 will run four trips in total, with holidays for sale across a range ofhotels in great New York locations.''There will be a special four nightNew Years Eve tripdeparting on Sunday December 29 2019.''Also on sale are four-night trips departing on Thursday November 28, ThursdayDecember 5 and ThursdayDecember 12.

