Jet2 announce new flight to Italian city from Leeds Bradford Airport

Budget airline Jet2 has added a new destination to its Leeds Bradford flight roster.

They will introduce ski flights to the Italian city of Turin this winter.

Jet2 announce new destination, flights and plane from Leeds Bradford Airport

The airline already operates four ski routes from Leeds Bradford Airport - Geneva, Grenoble, Salzburg and Barcelona (for Andorra).

Jet2 confirm new summer destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport

Turin hosted the Winter Olympics in 2006, and offers access to the Milky Way's 400km of piste and the resorts of Cervinia, Courmayeur, Le Corbier, Sestriere and Pila.

The services will depart on Saturday mornings from December until April.

Jet2 now has over 60,000 seats available on its winter ski flights and is the only operator to fly to the slopes from Leeds Bradford.