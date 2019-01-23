Jet2's new Boeing has arrived at Leeds Bradford Airport from Seattle

The 'next generation' Boeing 737-800 landed at Leeds Bradford at around 7.30am this morning.

It had flown directly from Boeing's factory in Seattle, USA, to become the 100th aircraft in the Leeds-based carrier's fleet. Sixteen planes are now based at Leeds Bradford.

Jet2's new aircraft before leaving the Boeing factory in Seattle

It's the final plane in an order of 34 placed by Jet2 to arrive at its UK bases.

Jet2 announce new destinations and extra flights from Leeds Bradford Airport

The aircraft seats 189 passengers and will enter service on Jet2's Leeds Bradford routes within the next few weeks, after it has been fitted with seats and other furnishings.

These are Jet2's 2019 ski flights from Leeds Bradford

Jet2 managed to negotiate a significant discount with Boeing on the quoted price of $3.3billion for the bulk order. They have been taking delivery of the 737-800s since September 2016.

The new plane will enable Jet2 to expand its operations from Leeds Bradford Airport - it has already announced plans for three new destinations and increased capacity on popular routes this summer.

Jet2's CEO Steve Heapy said:-

“The arrival of the 100th aircraft into our fleet is a momentous occasion and demonstrates the confidence we have in our growing business. Operating a fleet on this scale means we can continue to increase capacity, offering holidaymakers more choice and flexibility than ever before when it comes to getting to Europe, the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean."

The Boeing 737-800 is part of the successful Next-Generation 737 family. It is known for its comfort, reliability, fuel efficiency and advanced engine and wing technology. The aircraft can fly approximately 3,000 nautical miles (5,500 km), up to 900 nautical miles more than earlier 737 models and 175 nautical miles (320 kilometers) further than competing aircraft. It also consumes 5 per cent less fuel while carrying more passengers than competing aircraft.

It features the 737 Boeing Sky Interior which includes sculpted sidewalls, a window design that draws passengers' eyes to the windows, and an open cabin with extra leg room.

Jet2's 2019 plans for Leeds Bradford Airport

- Three new summer destinations; Chania in Crete, Bourgas in Bulgaria and Izmir in Turkey

- New summer flights to winter destination Krakow in Poland

- A 16th aircraft to be based at LBA, adding 100,000 more seats during the summer season

- Extra flights to Alicante, with 20 departures a week

- An extension of seasonal flights to Malaga, with more capacity at Easter and October half-term

- 18 weekly services to the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote)

- 15 weekly flights to Faro

- Increased service to Majorca, with 20 weekly flights

- Up to six weekly flights to Menorca, with increased departures during peak school holiday season

- A 20 per cent growth in capacity for Antalya flights due to early and late season demand

- 10 per cent capacity increase for Dalaman due to strong demand

- Corfu flights to increase to three per week

- Zante flights to increase to three per week

- Second weekly service to Bergerac in France added (from summer 2018) due to increased popularity

- 20 per cent increase in capacity for winter ski flights, including to new destination Turin in Italy

- New charter flights to Iceland during winter season

- Increase in capacity for winter city break destinations