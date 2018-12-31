‘Job are more important than the warehouse,’ say readers

Readers have hit back at concerns over a towering new warehouse development in Castleford, claiming the number of jobs it could provide outweighs its visual impact.

Residents living close to the new building on Whistler Drive criticised council planners for allowing approval for the 67 ft-high building, labelling it a ‘monstrosity’ and even joking that it could be seen from space.

Residents are unhappy about the building that overshadows their estate.

Planning permission was given for the application in June - to build a £25 million, 259,000 sq ft development on the old spoil tip of the former Glass Houghton Colliery.

The Express reported at the time that it could help generate more than 550 jobs at the site.

As a result, readers have been quick to defend the development on social media site, Facebook.

Daniel Lunn said: “They might not need a job but there are plenty of people that do. I don’t think creating 600 jobs is a bad thing.”

Michaela Demetriou added: “Bringing in jobs is a good thing, however I think many people are fed up of land being built on full stop in the Castleford area.”

Robert Cotton said: “I’ve seen a lot worse- 1984, no jobs, no hope, and now prosperity. Oh well, you can’t please everybody.”

Those behind the plans told the Express that they had followed planning regulations to the letter, but said the positioning of the site is more to do with the motorway transport links, with the building being just off the M62.

Reader Ian Cook agreed, saying: “Cas is a prime target for developers because of its close access to the motorway network.”

“We have South Kirkby Colliery site stood doing nothing apart from Shanks waste disposal and a new fire station, nobody wants it because its not near a motorway.”

The warehouse is the latest in a growing number of developments on the old Glass Houghton Colliery.

Planning permission has already been established for mixed use of the surrounding site, including the new sports stadium, 1,120 homes, restaurant/pub use, and office and light industrial development.

The £7m bypass, linking the roundabout at Bruce Smeaton Way and Cutsyke Road to Whistler Drive, has since been approved and the money acquired, with work expected to start in the spring and be finished by spring 2020.