John’s cancer charity bike ride to raise awareness

A man who has beaten bowel cancer is preparing to cycle 20 miles to raise funds for a cancer charity and awareness of the disease.

John Finch, aged 74, from Horbury, has organised the bike ride from Horbury to Ryhill this Sunday to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK. John was diagnosed with the disease in 2006, but has made a full recovery.

John who has been bike riding most of his life said: “I’d really like to make a difference and anything I can do to raise funds for the life-saving work of Bowel Cancer UK has to be a good thing.”

People are invited to join John on the bike ride, which will start at 10am from the top of Queen Street, to arrive at 11am at Squires coffee bar, Anglers Country Park, Ryhill, before heading back to Queen Street.

Riders will then be offered half price drinks and cakes at Rich & Fancy coffee shop, 13 Queen Street, when they return from their bike ride at noon.

Community Fundraising Manager for Bowel Cancer UK, Vicky Martin, said: “We are very proud to have John fundraising for us. For us, at Bowel Cancer UK, it means we can continue with our vital work of saving lives and improving the quality of life of everyone affected by bowel cancer.”

Register for this event by calling John on 07951 840 742. Riders can either have their own sponsorship form or pay £10 per bike. Under 16-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult.

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to the NHS.