Kaiser Chiefs to play Leeds homecoming gig - here’s how to get tickets

Rock band Kaiser Chiefs have announced a huge homecoming gig, playing Elland Road as part of Leeds United’s centenary celebrations.

The Whites supporters will play a setlist packed with hits such as ‘Ruby’, ‘I Predict A Riot’ and ‘Oh My God’ on Saturday, June 8.

They will be supported by The Vaccines and The Sherlocks.

The band last headlined Elland Road in 2008, the night before Leeds United’s League One play-off final with Doncaster Rovers.

Leeds United say the show will be ‘the first of several exciting events to celebrate 100 years of the club’ in 2019.

Executive Director Paul Bell said: “We are really excited to be bringing the Kaiser Chiefs back to Elland Road as a part of our centenary celebrations and re-establishing Elland Road as a recognised major concert venue.”

Speaking about being the first centenary show announced, Kaiser Chief’s bassist and LUFC season ticket holder Simon Rix said: “Last time we played Elland Road it was a big celebration. A great gig for the city and promotion for the club.

“Well, nearly 10 years later it’s time for another go.

“We’re really looking forward being part of the Leeds United centenary celebrations.

“And the promotion party of course.”

How to get tickets for Kaiser Chiefs at Elland Road

Tickets for the Kaiser Chiefs plus special guests will go on sale next Friday, October 26 at 9am from www.seetickets.com.

Leeds United Season Ticket Holders and Members will be able to access a special pre-sale ticket link from Wednesday, October 24 at 10am.