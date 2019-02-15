Kettlethorpe pupils donate £3,000 to Pinderfields Hospital's Neonatal unit

Pupils at Kettlethorpe High School have raised more than £3,000 for Pinderfields Hospital’s Neonatal unit.

The money, which was raised by pupils across the school, will be used to purchase kangaroo chairs, which help parents bond with newborn babies.

A spokesperson for the school said: “A group of Year 8 fundraisers had the opportunity to deliver the £3000 cheque from our last term's fundraising to the Neonatal unit at Pinderfields Hospital.

"We were privileged to meet the NHS staff who work there, including the Medical Director, unit’s Matron and one of the doctors who works with the premature babies, and feel really proud to support such an important facility in our community."