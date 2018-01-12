Keys to new £543,000 sports pavilion are handed to football club

A new half-a-million-pound sports pavilion is close to completion, having already been handed over to the club that will primarily use the facility.

The state-of-the-art building at Upton Country Park is to be used by Upton United Junior Football Club, among other community groups.

The building work has now been completed and it expected to be furnished internally in the coming weeks before it can be used.

In a meeting that took place just before Christmas, the keys were formally handed over to the football club.

The Waggon Lane pavilion has cost £543,000 which was paid for through a £278,000 grant from The Football foundation, £196,000 from Wakefield Council, £49,000 from Waste Recycling Environmental (WREN) and a further £20,000 contributed to the project by Upton and North Elmsall Parish Council.

The grants will also help fund ground maintenance equipment.

Councillor, Denise Jeffery, cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration at Wakefield Council, said: “These fantastic new facilities will make a real difference as they will encourage and support young people to play sport.

“It’s a really good example of how local councillors, the community and the council can work together to access funding to improve the lives of local people.”

Although no date has been fixed, an opening ceremony for the facility is expected in the coming months.