KFC are launching their very own gravy scented candles

If you love KFC's gravy then this is one for you.

The limited edition KFC scented candles capture the essence of its famous golden gravy, and are available from now on a first come, first served basis.

There's 230 limited edition candles up for grabs and, from what we can gather, all you have to do is enter your name and email address at https://www.kfc.co.uk/gravycandle

A spokesperson at KFC UK & Ireland said: “You’re not dreaming. You really can now fill your home with the incredible aroma of KFC gravy with this limited edited candle… it’s staggeringly nose stimulating.”