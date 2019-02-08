Kirkgate’s £6m scheme to improve the area now complete

An Avenue of trees has been planted on Kirkgate roundabout to mark the successful completion of a £6million scheme to improve the area.

An avenue of trees has been planted on Kirkgate roundabout to mark the successful completion of a £6million scheme to improve the area.

The project has included major highway improvements to make it more accessible for pedestrians, cyclists, buses and motorists.

Councillor Peter Box, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We are really pleased to see that the work we have undertaken has been successful.

“With the right infrastructure now in place we can expect to see even greater benefits to the district.”