Kleenex are scrapping Mansize tissues after sexism complaint

Kleenex is scrapping its ‘Mansize’ tissues branding after consumers complained that it is sexist.

The company said it is changing the name of the tissues to ‘Kleenex Extra Large’ following feedback from customers.

‘The world is changing’

Kleenex For Men first launched in 1956 with the claim that they would “stay strong when wet”.

However consumers have tweeted Kleenex to ask them why its products still use the term “Mansize”, saying “the world is changing” and that “it is 2018”.

In a statement to the Daily Telegraph, a spokesman for parent company Kimberly-Clark said the firm is registering “a consistent increase of complaints on gender concern”.

He added, “Kimberly-Clark in no way suggests that being both soft and strong is an exclusively masculine trait, nor do we believe that the Mansize branding suggests or endorses gender inequality.

“Nevertheless, as we remain committed to developing the best possible products for our consumers and take any feedback extremely seriously, we decided to renovate our current product and update the product sub-brand as Kleenex Extra Large.”

‘I never knew sandwiches were gender specific’

The move by Kimberly-Clark comes as Waitrose said it will be changing the name of its Gentleman’s Smoked Chicken Caesar Roll because of consumer complaints that it is sexist.

The roll, from Heston Blumenthal’s range at the supermarket, contains anchovy mayonnaise, similar to Gentleman’s Relish anchovy paste, but the supermarket has issued an apology.

Amy Lame, who was appointed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan as the capital’s first Night Tsar in 2016, posted an image of the product on Twitter and said, “I never knew sandwiches were gender specific. I’m female but thankfully Waitrose let me purchase this anyway.”

She tagged the organisation Everyday Sexism, which documents instances of sexism experienced on a day-to-day basis.

A Waitrose spokeswoman said, “It’s never our intention to cause offence – we’re not dictating who should eat this sandwich.

“We hope anyone who tries it will love the distinctive flavours. However, we are planning to change the name of the sandwich soon.”