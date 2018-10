Police are appealing for anyone who sees a missing Knottingley teenager to get in touch.

Courtney Ashe, 15, was last seen at her school at 11am on Friday. It is believed that she then went back to her home in Northfield Road.

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins and of medium build. She has long straight dark brown hair and grey eyes.

Courtney, or anyone who sees her, is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 13180525271.