Lane blockage and double lorry smash on motorway

Morning commuters are being warned of a lane blockage on an exit slip road on the M1 at Wakefield.

There is a stalled vehicle on the southbound carriageway at junction 40 for the A638 Wakefield Road.

Lane one of two is closed heading towards the roundabout, with delays being reported.

Meanwhile, emergency services remain at the scene of a serious accident on the A1(M) northbound in North Yorkshire.

It happened just after 7am between Junction 50 at the A61 (Baldersby) and Junction 51 A6055 Leeming Lane/A684 (Leeming Bar).

The collision involved an articulated lorry and a car transporter, police have confirmed.

Firefighters are still tackling a blaze at the scene.

Police say the road is expected to be closed northbound for some time and diversions are in place.