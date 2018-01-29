Lanes closed on M62 motorway due to flooding, spillage and broken down vehicle

Flooding, a spillage and a broken down vehicle are causing problems on the M62 motorway.

One of three lanes is closed on the M62 Westbound at junction 33 (Ferrybridge) due to flooding.

And flooding has also closed one of four lanes on the westbound carriageway between junction 32a (A1M) and junction 32 (Glass Houghton).

Meanwhile, on the eastbound carriageway, a broken down vehicle is causing issues between junction 31 (Normanton) and junction 32 (Glass Houghton).

One lane is currently closed - and traffic conditions are not expected to return to normal until at least 12.15pm.

Two of three lanes are also shut between junction 32a (A1M) and junction 33 (Ferrybridge) Eastbound due to a spillage.

Traffic conditions are expected to return to normal by 1pm.