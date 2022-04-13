Last chance to enter World Coal Carrying Championships in Gawthorpe this Easter Monday

World Coal Carrying Championships at Gawthorpe..John Hunter wins his heat in the Vets Race on 22nd April 2019

.The events in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to Covid restrictions - the first time in the history of the coal race.

Up to 180 men and women will run three-quarters of a mile through the village with sacks of coal on their back, with the aim of gaining the fastest time.

The men carry 50kg of coal and the women 20kg, with cash prizes for the winners and runners-up.

There is also a fun run for children with a pre-registration session taking place on Sunday April 17, between 2-4pm at the Gawthorpe Darby and Joan Welfare Hall on Ossett High Street.

Duncan Smith, coal race secretary said: “Entries are coming in all the time but there are still some places available in the men’s and women’s events.”

He added: “The first coal race was run in 1964 and conceived the year before, following a bit of banter in the local pub.

“The maypole secretary thought it was a good idea to raise money for the maypole procession funds so off it went.”

The Gawthorpe Maypole Procession can be dated back to 1874, and features a parade through the town, headed by the May Queen and her Maids of Honour.

This year’s May Queen elect is Mia Turton who has been waiting for two years to be crowned.

Usually, the previous year’s May Queen hands over her crown, but in a break with tradition 79-year-old Mavis Oldroyd (nee Cooper) who was May Queen in 1961 has been invited to do the honours.

The committee has arranged for Mrs Oldroyd, who celebrates her 80th birthday the following day, to ride behind the procession in a 1968 Triumph Vitesse convertible.