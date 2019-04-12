Last chance to register to vote in Wakefield's local elections

Wakefield Council's local elections take place next month, and today is your last chance to register to vote.

One third of seats on Wakefield Council - a total of one in each ward - will be up for election on Thursday, May 2.

One third of seats on Wakefield Council - a total of one in each ward - will be up for election on Thursday, May 2.

Wakefield Council election candidates revealed: Find out who's standing in your area

Only registered voters are eligible to cast their ballot in the elections.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight tonight (Friday, April 12, 2019).

To register to vote, you will need to provide your full name, date of birth, national insurance number and address.

You may also need to provide a passport number.

Once registered, you will be able to vote in local and national elections, as well as any referendums that may be held.

You can register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Do I need to register to vote?

The Wakefield district had the seventh lowest voter turnout in England during last year’s local elections, at just over 27 per cent.

At present, you can register to vote from the age of 16, though cannot vote until the age of 18.

If you have recently moved house, you will need to register to vote again.

As part of the registration process, you can ask that your previous addresses be removed from the electoral register.

What happens after I have voted?

You will receive a letter from Wakefield Council confirming you are registered to vote, as well as a polling card, which will include details of your polling station.

You do not need to take your polling card with you to vote.

On the day of the election, simply visit your polling station, give your name and address, and you will be able to cast your vote.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on election day.

Casting your vote should take less than five minutes.

What if I can't vote in person?

If you are unable to vote in person (for example, you are unwell, or are on holiday), a number of options are available.

The deadline for registering for a postal vote is Monday, April 15, at 5pm.

Applications for a proxy vote (where you ask a trusted person to vote on your behalf), should be completed by 5pm on Wednesday, April 24.