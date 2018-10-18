Last chance to reserve places at Wakefield’s big Christmas event

Just a few seats remain for one of Wakefield’s biggest Christmas events, on the day it is joked the city ‘closes for business’ annually.

With tickets for the Wakefield Annual Christmas Charity Lunch starting at £50 per head, and tables at £500, many companies reserved seats a year ago.

The event brings together hundreds of people from the corporate community, and this year takes place at Cedar Court Hotel in Wakefield on December 13, from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

Entertainment will include the young talent from Theatre Royal Wakefield’s Performance Academy, but there will be a raffle and games to enjoy too.

Always a huge success, this event has raised more than £100,000 for local charities during the last six years.

Beneficiaries include the Theatre Royal Wakefield Performance Academy, Levi Star, My Burns Club and Laila Milly Foundation.

Chairman of WACCL, Ian Taylor, said: “We always have a great response to WACCL and know that many businesses use this opportunity to have a Christmas celebration with work colleagues and clients.

“It’s always a great day and people really do get into the spirit of the event to have fun and raise funds for great causes.

“This is the first year we have sold so many tickets before officially launching, which is great, but we don’t want people to be disappointed. For all those that would like tickets, we urge them to reserve places as we will soon be to full capacity.”

Guests are treated to a champagne reception along with the three-course meal, and entertainment. For details about WACCL visit www.waccl.co.uk, call Ian Taylor on 07786626818, or email ian@mediadisplays.tv.