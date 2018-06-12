Leeds Armed Forces Day: New location announced for the return of popular city centre event

Saturday June 23 will see the annual return of one of Leeds’s most popular civic events, Leeds Armed Forces Day, which will be held in a brand new city centre location this year.

Briggate will become home to a range of free activities and events as part of a packed from 11am to 4pm, as part of a special day of celebrations marking the courage, dedication and commitment of personnel serving in the British Armed Forces.

This year’s event will be particularly special as it ties in with this year’s centenary of the Royal Air Force.

The city’s RAF veterans organisations and reservist units will be coming together to see Briggate become a new base for one day only.

This year’s event will also feature a spectacular array of displays, military vehicles and military related stalls, with the opportunity to speak to military charities and veterans group, and the chance to hear inspiring stories about time in the forces and the diverse nature of service.

The city’s veteran community will also be on parade, which will allow the general public to once again turn out to show their appreciation for the service and dedication of our forces veterans.

Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to suit up and wear kit worn by military personnel, and see close-up some of the weaponry that the services use.

The event will also feature an exciting line-up of live entertainment, including performances by the West Yorkshire Police band, the City of Leeds Pipe band, and a selection of students from the Leeds College of Music.

Alongside this there will be an opportunity to get active on a 27ft climbing wall, experience life as an RAF pilot on a high-tech flight simulator, or take part in a range of arts, crafts and face painting, making it a great day for all the family.

Hosting the event will be the new Leeds Lord Mayor, Cllr Graham Latty, who said: “It is a privilege to be given the honour of hosting the city’s Armed Forces Day celebrations in its new exciting form in Briggate, and this year’s programme is one of the largest and varied yet.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for people of all ages to show their appreciation to our armed forces, reservists, veterans and cadets and also find out more from serving personnel and veterans about what they do and listen to their own experiences.

“A wide-range of events and activities will be on offer including a parade, stalls and entertainment perfect for all the family, in what has rightly become one of our city’s most popular civic events.”

To keep up to date on timings for Armed Forces Day and programme details visit: leeds.gov.uk/armedforcesday