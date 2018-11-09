Leeds pub offers FREE G&T - in exchange for a slice of cake!

A Leeds pub is proving there’s nothing sweeter than a freebie, by giving away a free gin and tonic for very unusual currency - cake!

If you pop into The Angel Inn, on Wakefield Road in Rothwell, next Wednesday November 14 with a slice of cake, you’ll be given a free G&T.

Free G@T with a slice of cake

The quirky offer has been announced to mark the launch of four new Mrs Cuthbert’s traditional dessert-inspired gin liqueur flavours at the pub. The giveway will give sweet-toothed customers the chance to taste the new gins in exchange for a baked treat. As well the quintessentially British Victoria Sponge flavour, the pub will also be offering Blueberry Muffin, Rhubarb and Custard Crumble, and a bespoke flavour exclusively produced for Greene King pubs, a Passionfruit Pavlova gin.

General manager Laura Swift said: “The trend for flavoured gins is huge at the moment, and what better way to enjoy iconic British flavours than with a free glass of dessert-inspired gin and tonic.

“Mrs Cuthbert’s dessert-infused gin liqueurs are inspired by 1940s home-baking, with fun and nostalgic flavours that make a refreshing alternative to traditional gin and tonic – we’re sure our guests will love them.

“We look forward to welcoming locals in for a mid-week treat they don’t have to pay for – it really is the icing on the cake!”

To redeem the unconventional offer, guests will have to visit the Angel Inn pub next Wednesday and show a slice of cake at the bar for a free Mrs Cuthbert’s Victoria Sponge Cake gin liqueur and tonic.

Any guests wanting to try another flavour can bring in a muffin, a crumble or a pavlova instead, in exchange for the corresponding flavoured gin and tonic.

There is one drink permitted per person and guests will need to be quick to get hold of one, as the offer is only available while stocks last.