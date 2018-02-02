Lego shoes built brick by brick for hospice shop display

Sat in the window of the Wakefield Hospice shop in Horbury is a pair of Lego shoes.

The idea for the hand-built design was dereamt up by shop manager Tracie Spurr and volunteer Amy Fisher, who wanted to create something eye catching to mark the 60th anniversary of the toy.

Area retail manager Matt Berry said: “We wanted to do a bit of a feature on toys at the shop.

“And they came up with the shoe idea as something a bit different, that would catch the attention of customers.

“We like to make our windows stand out.

“Customers have said they really like them.”

The shoes were also featured on Sky news during a round up of pictures to mark Lego’s birthday.

It turned 60 on Sunday, January 28.