Leonid Meteor Shower 2018: Where and how to best view shooting stars this weekend

The Leonid Meteor shower is expected to peak this weekend.

We've put together some top tips on how best to catch sight of your very own shooting star.

What is a meteor shower?

The meteor showers we see from Earth are caused by pieces of cosmic debris burning up as they enter the atmosphere.

The bright streak that you see is not the meteor itself, but is the glowing hot air as the rock zips through the atmosphere.

READ MORE: Vicious robbers carry out terrifying knife attack at village store

Some of the so-called 'shooting stars' may be smaller than a grain of sand, but enter the atmosphere so quickly that they leave a trail visible to the naked eye.

A meteor shower is the name given to a number of meteors that appear to radiate from one point in the night sky at a specific time of year, due to the Earth regularly passing through that part of its orbit.

When can I see the meteor shower?

The Leonid Meteor shower has been visible since early November, but is expected to peak this weekend.

READ MORE: Wakefield Christmas Lights Switch-On 2018: Here’s everything you need to know

For your best chance to spot your very own shooting star, turn your attention to the skies just after midnight on Saturday, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It's expected that as many as 15 meteors will be visible each hour.

How can I see the meteor shower?

For your best chance to spot the meteor shower, you'll need to head somewhere with minimal light pollution. If you're in a town city, this might mean heading out to the countryside.

READ MORE: Work begins on 'outstanding' £2.8m primary academy in Knottingley

As long as the sky is clear, the shower should be visible with the naked eye, so there's no need to invest in expensive (or complicated) equipment.

Having a meteor shower party? Send us your photos on Twitter and Facebook for a chance to feature on our website.