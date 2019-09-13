LETTER: Best solution to this crisis is another vote

Unfortunately some of your recent correspondents have yet to face up to reality regarding our membership of the EU.

They seem to have forgotten that after World War Two the main nations of Europe decided to co-operate instead of fighting endless wars, as they had for the previous thousand years.

The miraculous fact that we have had peace and prosperity since then is largely due to this decision, and the political and economic arguments for continuing with this project are just as powerful today.

Apart from peace and trade, there are now many other reasons for working together.

For instance, to combat climate change, to curb the power of the tech giants like Google and Facebook, to carry out scientific and medical research, to make travel easier, and to reduce terrorism.

A power bloc of 500 million people can achieve a huge amount compared with a small country of 60 million. The EU has recently concluded excellent trade deals with Japan, Canada, and South America, which we can benefit from.

There is no way the UK alone would be treated so favourably, especially by the USA which will always ensure that trade deals work heavily in its favour. And many such deals would include more permitted immigration, which apparently some voters dislike.

There is an argument that Germany and France are too powerful, but this is another reason why we should remain in the EU - over the last 40 years we have used our wisdom and common sense to influence events in Europe, and the EU would be greatly damaged by our departure.

With the rise of far-right populism all over the world, and potential threats from Russia and China, it is more important than ever that we continue to work closely with our nearest allies.

This does not mean that reform is not necessary both in the EU and the UK - more democratic accountability in the EU, and a massive reduction in income inequality in the UK, one of the main causes of the referendum result.

Since the 2016 referendum, parliament has tried to implement the wishes of the third of the electorate who voted to leave. But they can’t do it, because they are divided, just as the country is divided.

The best solution to the current crisis is another referendum, but this time there must be much greater scrutiny of the process - no lies, no illegal funding, just the facts clearly presented to voters.

I’m confident that most people this time would take the patriotic view, see the bigger picture, and vote for economic growth and political clout, not a rapid decline into poverty and mediocrity.

Sheena Vigors

Wakefield