LETTER: Election games have begun

An election at last.

Will it be the answer to allow a change to our undemocratic, self serving Parliament?



It looks like the games our MPs have been playing are now going to be played out in the election. Some want to join hands and form a Remain Party.



The Labour Party is giving away early Christmas presents and are full of good intentions and gimmicks but nothing substantial on Brexit.



The Conservative Party still wants to deliver on Brexit but seem to be focusing on the big give aways. The Brexit Party want a hard Brexit and are focusing on that but are offering not much else.



As a voter what do I do? I want a Parliament that works for the people.



That will honour the referendum and let the country move forward. So I am left with the Brexit and Conservative parties.



Sorry Labour, you haven’t got my vote this time.

Terry Tebbett, by email

