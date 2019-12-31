LETTER: Have your say on Wakefield Council's budget

There are just a few days left for residents to have their say on the 2020/21 budget.

Almost 1,500 people have already responded to the online budget survey to help the council shape the budget – up 147 per cent on the number people who took part last year.

Wakefield Council wants to know what matters most to residents so that investment and resources can be prioritised to have a real impact and improve the lives of people who live in the district.

The five-minute survey closes at midnight on Monday January 6, 2020. It can be accessed on mobile phones and other mobile devices as well as regular desktop computers.

I am very pleased that so many residents are taking the time to tell us what matter most to them.

Understanding this helps us identify where investment and resources can have the most positive impact for our residents. Budget setting should be about our priorities for action for investment and people’s feedback from the survey will help shape this plan.

I would encourage everyone who can, to share their views.”

Paper copies are also available at the Customer Access Point at Wakefield One and at libraries across the district.

Denise Jeffery

Wakefield MDC leader