LETTER: Lighten up and respect the result

Never have I seen such a more miserable looking bunch of MPs as our local Labour lot.

Now I know their leader and shadow cabinet are enough to wipe the smiles off the laughing man on Blackpool Pleasure Beach but that is no reason to walk around as though they are sucking lemons.

Lighten up and respect the Brexit result. Form your own policies instead of criticising everyone else’s.

Believe in our own right to determine what happens here with no third party involvement.

In short, be patriotic, be optimistic, be British and don’t forget - a smile says more than a scowl .

Barrie Crowther

Walton