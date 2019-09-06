LETTER: Lost appetites in hospitals

I WAS in hospital last July during the prolonged heatwave for 26 days, caring for a patient with dementia from 7am to 7pm.

A large amount of food was served up to all the patients on that ward.

The menu was very good, it had to be ordered the day before by me or the nurse because most patients were unable to speak.

The food looked very good, but every course tasted the same as the next. Most of the patients had no appetite, so a lot of the food was scraped into the bin.

I know this because I tasted the food that the patient could not eat. Too much food is prepared for patients in hospitals. The hospital is not a restaurant for patients.

When you are ill, you lose your appetite.

This is the reason why so much food that is prepared with good intentions is thrown away.

I know this upsets the chefs and hospital cooks greatly.

Paul Muller

Wakefield