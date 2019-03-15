LETTER: New Pontefract leisure complex is 'chaos'

Regarding the proposed new leisure complex in Pontefract, has the council considered the impact on the town with the chosen location, the amount of traffic that will be coming through the area and the amount of pollution?

There is a Traffic Management Act that is the responsibility of the local authority, this is to make sure that the highways of the town are kept with moving traffic.

Is the council going to make this public? How will this happen if this complex is built, when traffic at times is at a stand still at the moment?

It has also been said that the leisure facility will be closed on race days for part of the day, what good is this? This is denying people/schools access to the leisure complex.

This is obviously the council admitting to the fact that the roads will be too congested and gridlocked with chronic traffic.

Yorkshire is already the worst place in the UK outside of London for air pollution (stated by Friends of the Earth), what is this going to make Pontefract with all this traffic?

We have lost perfectly good leisure facilities in Castleford and Knottingley for this chaos.

Ray Pick, Knottingley